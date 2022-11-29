Apple brings Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra: Details

With the Oceanic+ app, divers can plan their diving. They can set their surface time, their depth, and their gas. The Oceanic+ app will calculate their No Deco (no-decompression) time — a metric used to determine a time limit for a diver at a certain depth. The app’s planner also integrates dive conditions, including tides, water temperature, and even up-to-date information from the community, such as visibility and currents.