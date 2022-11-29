Apple brings Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra: Details

Apple brings Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra: Details1 min read . 11:41 AM IST
- Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra provides all of the key features of an advanced dive computer, robust dive planning, and a comprehensive post-dive experience.
Apple is releasing the Oceanic+ app to Apple Watch Ultra users. The app is designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple. The Oceanic+ app enables recreational scuba divers to take the watch they wear every day to previously unreachable depths — up to 40 meters with the all-new depth gauge and water temperature sensors on Apple Watch Ultra.
The app is available for download on Apple App Store. Oceanic+ requires Apple Watch Ultra running watchOS 9.1 paired with iPhone 8 or later, and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running running iOS 16.1. The basic plan is free, and includes many common dive functions, including depth and time, as well as logging most recent dives.
For access to decompression tracking, tissue loading, the location planner, and an unlimited logbook capacity, Oceanic+ is $9.99 (roughly ₹800) per month, or annually for $79.99 (roughly ₹6,500). Family Sharing is also available at $129 (approx. ₹10,500) annually, allowing access for up to five people.
The Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra and the companion app for iPhone provide all of the key features of an advanced dive computer, robust dive planning, and a comprehensive post-dive experience.
With the Oceanic+ app, divers can plan their diving. They can set their surface time, their depth, and their gas. The Oceanic+ app will calculate their No Deco (no-decompression) time — a metric used to determine a time limit for a diver at a certain depth. The app’s planner also integrates dive conditions, including tides, water temperature, and even up-to-date information from the community, such as visibility and currents.
The app also offers post-dive data such as GPS entry and exit locations. This dats will automatically pop up on Apple Watch Ultra, along with a summary of their dive profile. The summary on the Oceanic+ iPhone app will provide additional information, including a map of entry and exit locations, as well as graphs of depth, temperature ascent rate, and no-decompression limit.
Another feature of the Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra is the haptic feedback. It enables the watch to tap users on the wrist through a series of vibrations, allowing divers to feel notifications underwater — even through a wetsuit that’s 7mm thick.
