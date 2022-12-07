Apple gives developers more pricing choices amid ongoing commission debacles2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 12:02 AM IST
- According to Apple, developers will be able to price their apps completely differently in different markets
iPhone maker Apple on Tuesday announced what it said was the biggest upgrade to how apps on its App Store are priced, since the App Store was first launched over 14 years ago. The so-called upgrade adds more levels or brackets at which a developer can choose to price an app at. It will also allow developers to select a primary country where their app is sold at, and have their app prices adjust automatically based on foreign exchange rates across other markets.