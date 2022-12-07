Apple gives developers more pricing choices amid ongoing commission debacles

According to Apple, developers will also be able to price their apps completely differently in different markets. For instance, an app that costs ₹100 in India can be priced at ₹2,000 in a different market, which Apple said its new price points for paid apps will enable from next year. The company further claimed that while it previously offered around 200 price points at which a developer could price their app at, these points have now been expanded to around 900 price points.