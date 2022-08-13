Apple held up Telegram’s latest update: Know why and other details

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s Google has made some changes to its Photos app for their Android and iPhone users. In fact, Google has renamed the “Archive" ability to “Hidden" in Google Photos for iOS. This tool helps users to hide videos and images from the main feed. Moreover, the tech giant has also made some additions to the info panel for Android users. Additionally, the Alphabet's company has also stated that Hidden photos will be available in “albums and search results." iPhone users can also find the Hidden folder in the Library view.