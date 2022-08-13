Apple held up Telegram’s latest update: Know why and other details

Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram had written on Telegram channel criticising Apple’s app review update process. He stated that Apple held up Telegram’s latest update this week for its users.
Apple, a technology giant, has held up Telegram’s latest update this week for its iOS users. Recently, Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram had written on Telegram channel criticising Apple’s app review update process.
Durov said in his post that Apple had held up the app’s recent update. “For example, our upcoming update which is about to revolutionise how people express themselves in messaging has been stuck in Apple’s ‘review’ for two weeks, without explanation or any feedback provided by Apple."
According to a report by The Verge, Durov in his recent post explained why Apple held up the update for two weeks. “Apple got back to us with a demand to water down our pending Telegram update by removing Telemoji- higher quality vector-animated versions of the standard emoji," stated Durov.
Durov further explains that he found the move “puzzling on Apple’s behalf, because Telemoji would have brought an entire new dimension to its static low-resolution emoji and would have significantly enriched their ecosystem."
Although Apple has now approved the latest Telegram update, the animated emoji pack is not included in the latest Telegram update. Neither Durov nor Apple commented on the fact that it has not been included in the latest update.
According to Durov, Telegram will be motivated to make Telemoji more unique and recognisable. These emojis are meant for premium Telegram users.
The Telegram CEO seemed critical in his earlier post. He says, “If Telegram is receiving this treatment, one can only imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers. It is not just demoralising but it causes direct financial losses to hundreds of thousands of mobile apps globally."
Meanwhile, Alphabet’s Google has made some changes to its Photos app for their Android and iPhone users. In fact, Google has renamed the “Archive" ability to “Hidden" in Google Photos for iOS. This tool helps users to hide videos and images from the main feed. Moreover, the tech giant has also made some additions to the info panel for Android users. Additionally, the Alphabet's company has also stated that Hidden photos will be available in “albums and search results." iPhone users can also find the Hidden folder in the Library view.
