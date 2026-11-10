Apple introduces $50 AI usage packs for Creator Studio apps: What users get and how they work

Apple has introduced a paid option for users who want additional access to its artificial intelligence (AI) features in Creator Studio apps. The new Intelligence Usage Pack costs $49.99 (approximately ₹4,500) as a one-time purchase. It allows users to continue accessing supported AI tools after exhausting their free monthly allowance, 9to5Mac reported.

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The feature has initially been introduced with the most recent Logic Pro update and will be added to other Creator Studio applications such as Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro and the iWork suite later in November 2026. According to Apple's support documentation, the move marks its first step towards charging users for extended access to select AI-powered features.

How does Apple's $50 Intelligence Usage Pack work? Users are given a limited quota of AI-powered tasks, like creating images and presentations, for each month they sign up for Creator Studio apps. After using the free allowance, they are able to buy more by using the additional pack.

Apple's technical support page states that the pack is not a subscription service but a single purchase. If more is used than purchased, it will carry over from month to month and will expire 12 months after purchase. It is only used in addition to the monthly limit that the user has.

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These packs have also been clarified to be associated with the Apple Account used to buy them and are not available for Family Sharing. For additional purchases, users will need to have an active Creator Studio subscription.

Which Apple apps support additional AI usage? At the moment, it's the first Creator Studio programme to offer the buy option. It can be accessed by going to the menu bar, choosing Intelligence Features, and then showing usage. The Buy More Usage option appears in this section.

Apple is expected to extend the facility to Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro and the iWork suite through upcoming software updates later this month.

Is Apple's AI usage pack available in India? Yes. Apple has added India to its list of the other eight countries where customers will be able to buy the extra pack of usage. Other countries supported include the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany and Mexico.

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Apple hasn't yet revealed the extent of the new AI use in the $49.99 pack. Depending on the complexity of the individual tasks, the amount of additional work required might be difficult for users to determine.

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Will Apple charge for more intelligence features? At this time, the paid packs will be available only with Creator Studio applications. However, Apple is moving forward with other AI services for servers, such as the upcoming Siri AI features, Image Playground and photo editing features; it may eventually consider the same pricing structure.

The latest move follows Apple's earlier indication that expanded access to select AI features could eventually become a paid offering.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.