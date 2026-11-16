Apple launches AI health study app in partnership with OpenEvidence: Who can participate and how it works

Apple on Sunday launched a new research app in the US to study how people use artificial intelligence (AI) for health-related queries. The iPhone manufacturer has joined forces with the health AI company OpenEvidence to determine whether clinically supported AI answers can help individuals understand health care information and manage their health. The study will run for more than 12 months and aims to enrol up to 200,000 participants.

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The app is accessible to eligible US users aged 21+, with an iPhone 15 or later, iOS 26 or later, and Apple Intelligence turned on. The initiative will allow participants to ask everyday health questions, evaluate AI-generated answers and share feedback, said the tech giant. The insights will help Apple to understand interactions with AI-driven health information.

Apple partners with OpenEvidence for clinically backed AI answers The new study app will provide answers grounded in sound medical research and clinical literature, unlike a general-purpose AI chatbot. Its sources include The New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and Nature.

According to Apple, the app is designed to simplify medical information and make it easier for users to understand health-related topics. Participants will be able to rate answers, provide feedback and join in monthly surveys to gauge the value of AI-provided medical advice.

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Users can share health data for personalized responses The app will also enable participants to share the information they select on health and wellness through Apple's HealthKit platform. This may include resting heart rate, physical activity, sleep records and laboratory results.

This can be used to give more individual responses and help users with medical visits. It can also direct participants towards healthcare providers when their questions involve potentially concerning medical conditions.

Apple says health data will not be used to train AI models Apple has highlighted privacy safeguards as part of the research programme. The company says participant information will be de-identified before it is shared with a secure third-party cloud data service provider. The information will not be used to train AI models.

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Within 24 hours, OpenEvidence will erase users' query and response data, Apple said. The study is designed to gain insights into the nature of customer interactions with AI in the medical field while upholding clinical and privacy requirements.

"At Apple, we believe responsible innovation starts with scientific rigor and clinical grounding," said Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple's vice president of Health and Fitness, in a statement.

Apple has not confirmed AI health features for Siri The study comes as major AI companies expand their presence in healthcare. OpenAI and Anthropic have already introduced dedicated health-related experiences through ChatGPT and Claude.

Earlier this week, OpenAI announced that its users had been asking over 300 million health-related questions weekly. The figure emphasizes the increasing importance of AI chatbots in providing healthcare information to users.

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Apple hasn't said whether the study will result in an AI-powered tool for its Health app or Siri.

Availability: The Health AI Study app will be available to download from Apple's US App Store on 16 November. This is only available to qualified US participants at this time.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.