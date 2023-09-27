macOS Sonoma is available from today: How to upgrade, other features, details
macOS Sonoma is now available as a free software update, bringing new features and improvements to Mac devices
macOS Sonoma is now available as a free software update, bringing a rich set of new features to the Mac that make work and play even more powerful. With macOS Sonoma, desktop widgets unlock a new way to personalise the Mac and get more done, while stunning new screen savers, big updates to video conferencing and Safari, along with optimised gaming make the Mac experience better than ever.