macOS Sonoma is available from today: How to upgrade, other features, details

macOS Sonoma is now available as a free software update, bringing new features and improvements to Mac devices

macOS Sonoma is now available as a free software update, bringing a rich set of new features to the Mac that make work and play even more powerful. With macOS Sonoma, desktop widgets unlock a new way to personalise the Mac and get more done, while stunning new screen savers, big updates to video conferencing and Safari, along with optimised gaming make the Mac experience better than ever.

Powerful for Video Conferencing macOS Sonoma brings enhanced video conferencing features that enable users to present and share their work more effectively within any video conferencing app. Presenter Overlay displays users in front of the content they are sharing, and Reactions allow users to share how they feel with simple hand gestures that trigger fun, frame-filling 3D effects like balloons, confetti, hearts, and more.

How to upgrade to macOS Sonoma With macOS Sonoma, work and play on your Mac are even more powerful. Elevate your presence on video calls. Access information in all-new ways. Boost gaming performance. And discover even more ways to personalize your Mac.

Check compatibility

macOS Sonoma is compatible with these Mac models. A full list of compatible models is also available.

MacBook Pro introduced in 2018 or later

MacBook Air introduced in 2018 or later

Mac mini introduced in 2018 or later

iMac introduced in 2019 or later

iMac Pro

Mac Studio introduced in 2022 or later

Mac Pro introduced in 2019 or later

Make a backup

Download and install macOS Sonoma Use Software Update to download and install the latest version of macOS Sonoma. It's the fastest and easiest way to get macOS upgrades, and it might require less storage space to download and install.

From the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, choose System Settings. Click General in the sidebar, then click Software Update on the right.

Or in earlier versions of macOS, choose Apple menu  > System Preferences, then click Software Update.

Or use Spotlight in your menu bar to search for "Software Update," then open it from the search results.

If your older Mac doesn't include Software Update, you can find macOS Sonoma by searching for it in the App Store.

Before upgrading, it's a good idea to make a backup. If you have an external storage device, you can use it to back up your Mac with Time Machine.

With macOS Sonoma, widgets can be placed right on the desktop and blend seamlessly with the wallpaper while other windows are open. Widgets also become interactive so users can complete a reminder, play or pause media, access home controls, and perform various tasks directly from the widget on their desktop. And through the magic of Continuity, users can further customize their Mac with widgets from their iPhone.

