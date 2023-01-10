Apple Maps to display parking spaces for EVs, suggests report

Apple Maps has collaborated with SpotHero to introduce a new feature which will help users to spot parking space in a specific location. This feature will also help them to book the parking space online. Moreover, there will be several filters in the app to check the availability of charging stations for EVs, as per the report.
Apple Maps has collaborated with SpotHero to introduce a new feature which will help users to spot parking space in a specific location. This feature will also help them to book the parking space online. Moreover, there will be several filters in the app to check the availability of charging stations for EVs, as per the report.
As per a report by MacRumors, the Cupertino based Apple has partnered with SpotHero, a parking platform, to help users find parking space at specific areas. This feature will help the users to find parking across Canada and the US. It will also let users book the parking space online on a monthly or hourly basis.
As per a report by MacRumors, the Cupertino based Apple has partnered with SpotHero, a parking platform, to help users find parking space at specific areas. This feature will help the users to find parking across Canada and the US. It will also let users book the parking space online on a monthly or hourly basis.
Additionally, the new feature from Apple Maps provides several filters to users in order to find the most convenient parking space near them. These filters are based on wheelchair accessibility, availability of charging for electric vehicles, parking spaces and more.
Additionally, the new feature from Apple Maps provides several filters to users in order to find the most convenient parking space near them. These filters are based on wheelchair accessibility, availability of charging for electric vehicles, parking spaces and more.
Users can use their MacBook or iPhone to access the feature. They can go to the Apple Maps app and search for a specific location to find the park facility.
Users can use their MacBook or iPhone to access the feature. They can go to the Apple Maps app and search for a specific location to find the park facility.
Meanwhile, Apple Inc has begun hiring workers for retail stores in India. The company also has plans to fill other roles as the technology company prepares to open stores in the country, according to a Bloomberg report citing the Financial Times.
Meanwhile, Apple Inc has begun hiring workers for retail stores in India. The company also has plans to fill other roles as the technology company prepares to open stores in the country, according to a Bloomberg report citing the Financial Times.
The company's careers page lists several opportunities for workers in India which include business expert, ‘genius’, operations expert, and technical specialist.
The company's careers page lists several opportunities for workers in India which include business expert, ‘genius’, operations expert, and technical specialist.
According to Apple's website, the company currently shows more than a hundred results for job positions in India. Some retail job roles were also posted on Saturday for various locations within the country like Mumbai and New Delhi.
According to Apple's website, the company currently shows more than a hundred results for job positions in India. Some retail job roles were also posted on Saturday for various locations within the country like Mumbai and New Delhi.
The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has long planned to set up physical retail locations in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets, as per Bloomberg reports.