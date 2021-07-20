Apple has started bringing the Lossless Audio feature and support Dolby Atmos to users in India. The feature was first introduced in May last year and most markets started getting the update from June this year after the WWDC 2021 event. The feature is now rolling out to Apple Music users in the country. Apple earlier had a "coming soon" label for the audio feature on its official website. However, the new features are now listed on the website.

Apple Music users have also reported that they have started getting the update for Lossless Audio and support for Dolby Atmos.

The feature will be available to Apple Music users on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. The upgrade to new features won't require the user to pay any additional charges.

The new features will add to the quality of audio substantially. Users will be able to experience spatial audio with the support of Dolby Atmos. Lossless Audio will add to the definition and clarity of sound.

Any Apple AirPods and even Beats headphones that come equipped with the H1 or W1 chip will be able to make full use of the audio feature. Additionally, the built-in speakers on the iPhone 12 series, latest iPads and Macs will also support the feature.

Apple had also announced that Apple Music users on Android will also be getting the update soon.

In order to highlight the feature, Apple Music has specially curated playlists that make use of spatial audio. Additionally, in the month of June, Apple upgraded all its soundtracks with ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec). This will allow the app to retain all the sound details inserted by the creator.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics