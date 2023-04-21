Apple Plans iPhone Journaling App in Expansion of Health Initiatives

The new app follows a pattern in which Apple provides a platform for developers and often competes with them, including by building apps that have similar features to existing software and sometimes offering them free to users. Some software engineers have taken to calling the practice “sherlocking." Many large companies, particularly in tech, have been accused of launching products that closely resemble those developed by smaller operators. It couldn't be determined if Apple plans to charge for the app.

