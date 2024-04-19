Apple removes Meta's WhatsApp, Threads from iOS store as China flags security concerns
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is tightening its grip on information flow.The move is just a step in a broader effort to control online content, forcing domestic and foreign companies to restrict access to information deemed politically sensitive by China.
Apple removed Meta Platforms' WhatsApp and Threads from its China apps store following an order by the country’s internet regulator, which said the services pose risks to the country’s security, on April 19.
