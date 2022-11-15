Apple rolls out server update to fix bug crashing the Safari: Report

Meanwhile, Apple has started rolling out the update that will make its iPhones support 5G connectivity in India to the company’s beta software platforms. The update has been expected for a while now, and Apple confirmed that it has started rolling out the iOS 16 Beta Software Program today. The company is expected to start full-scale rollout of 5G connectivity on iPhones from December this year, according to a statement from Apple last month.

