Apple rolls out server update to fix bug crashing the Safari: Report

Apple has fixed a bug which impacted the performance of Safari on iPhones and iPads, as per a report. Many users have recently posted on twitter highlighting the Cupertino company owned browser was stopping from searching for certain words. In fact, some of these users shared the screen recordings to point out the issue.
As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has launched a server-side update to fix the bug in its Safari. As per the report, iPhone users reported that most of the time they started typing certain letters into the address bar in Safari, the browser app would shut down immediately.
This bug stopped iPad and iPhone users from typing the URL of certain websites and also impacted the performance of the browser in the iOS 16 versions.
Notably, the report suggested that characters beginning with ‘tar, old, pla, wel’ and more were believed to be the reason for the Safari’s crash.
The report highlighted that a server-side text rendering bug was affecting the suggested results which appeared in Safari when a user starts typing.
Meanwhile, Apple has started rolling out the update that will make its iPhones support 5G connectivity in India to the company’s beta software platforms. The update has been expected for a while now, and Apple confirmed that it has started rolling out the iOS 16 Beta Software Program today. The company is expected to start full-scale rollout of 5G connectivity on iPhones from December this year, according to a statement from Apple last month.
5G connectivity on iPhones will work on the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and the iPhone SE (3rd Gen), among others. The company’s devices will support 5G connectivity from both Airtel and Reliance Jio.
At the moment, the company’s 5G software will be available as part of the beta programme for iOS 16.2. Users will have to sign up for the company’s beta program for the same, which gives them access to the beta version of iOS. Be warned, though, that beta software can have other bugs and glitches, so it’s better not to use such software on one’s primary device(s).