Apple rolls out watchOS 9.1 beta 4: Report

According to the report, the latest beta 4 update carries the build number 20S5063c and Apple has not released any new changelog for the beta 4 update. It is expected that the update brings internal improvements such as security updates, bug fixes and more.
Apple has rolled out watchOS 9.1 beta 4 to public beta users, soon after rolling it out to developers, according to 9to5Mac. The latest beta update has brought stability improvements and bug fixes to the Apple Watch operating system. The Apple Watch owners, enrolling into watchOS public beta program and owning a compatible watch, can now download the latest beta version on their device.
Meanwhile, the watch OS 9 brought several new features such as QWERTY keyboard support, new watch faces, medication reminder, extensive sleep tracking and data analysis, redesigned Compass app and more.
Moreover, Apple has also added a new Low Power mode which allows users to extend the battery life of the Apple Watch by up to 36 hours. The Low power mode disables al the features on Apple Watch to offer improved battery life.
The Cupertino- based company is also expected to unveil its next generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops later this month. The updated MacBook Pro laptops are expected to be powered by the ‘Pro’ and ‘Max’ versions of the recently launched M2 chipset.
Apart from the latest laptops, Apple is also speculated to launch the 10th-generation iPad at the upcoming event. The updated iPad is expected to bring better performance.