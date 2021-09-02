Apple to let media apps avoid 30% fee after global scrutiny

Developers like Netflix Inc. and Spotify Technology SA have long complained that Apple doesn’t allow them to link to their website for users to sign up for their services. Apple has previously rejected or removed third-party applications that attempted to steer users to their websites so they wouldn’t have to pay the commissions. Importantly, games, which are the most lucrative class of mobile apps, do not fall under this classification and Apple’s decision won’t resolve its legal dispute with Epic Games Inc. over in-app purchases in global hit Fortnite. The judge overseeing the trial between Apple and Epic suggested that Apple make a change similar to this one.

