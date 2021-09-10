Apple won't allow Epic Games back into App Store in S Korea, despite new law

As part of agreements with the JFTC and a class action lawsuit by developers in the US, Apple decided to allow developers to include links to third party payment services in their apps and will also allow them to reach out to customers outside of the App Store to inform them about such payment modes. Both Apple and Google had also started programmes earlier this year to lower their commissions to 15% for developers who earn less than $1 million per year from their stores. They charge 30% otherwise.