Apple works on iPhone journaling app for physical and mental health tracking. All details2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:55 AM IST
- According to The Wall Street Journal, there is an upcoming app that has not been officially announced yet. The app is reported to have a personalization feature that will provide users with potential topics to write about, such as their workouts.
Apple is said to be developing a new iPhone app designed for physical and mental health tracking, which will enable users to document their daily activities and behaviors. Reports suggest that the app will also include a journaling feature, signaling Apple's continued efforts to expand its reach in the health and wellness space.
