Home / Technology / App News /  Apple works on iPhone journaling app for physical and mental health tracking. All details
Back

Apple works on iPhone journaling app for physical and mental health tracking. All details

2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:55 AM IST Livemint
Apple's upcoming journaling app is expected to gather a larger amount of user data, including text messages and phone calls, which sets it apart from existing third-party journaling apps. (REUTERS)Premium
Apple's upcoming journaling app is expected to gather a larger amount of user data, including text messages and phone calls, which sets it apart from existing third-party journaling apps. (REUTERS)

  • According to The Wall Street Journal, there is an upcoming app that has not been officially announced yet. The app is reported to have a personalization feature that will provide users with potential topics to write about, such as their workouts.

Apple is said to be developing a new iPhone app designed for physical and mental health tracking, which will enable users to document their daily activities and behaviors. Reports suggest that the app will also include a journaling feature, signaling Apple's continued efforts to expand its reach in the health and wellness space.

According to The Wall Street Journal, there is an upcoming app that has not been officially announced yet. The app is reported to have a personalization feature that will provide users with potential topics to write about, such as their workouts. Additionally, it will offer an "All Day People Discovery" feature that can detect when a user is physically close to other people. The information was obtained by the WSJ from documents they reviewed.

Apple's upcoming journaling app is expected to gather a larger amount of user data, including text messages and phone calls, which sets it apart from existing third-party journaling apps. Despite this, the company is said to be focusing on privacy and security by ensuring that the analysis of the user's day will take place on their device itself. Moreover, the app will only retain journaling suggestions for four weeks before removing them from the system.

The release date for Apple's upcoming journaling app remains unknown, but it is speculated that it may be announced during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, which is also when a preview of iOS 17 is expected. The documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal did not disclose whether the app will be offered for a fee. When approached for comment, an Apple spokesperson declined to provide additional information.

According to MacRumors, Apple's upcoming journaling app is seen as part of the company's ongoing efforts to prioritize health and wellness. With an increasing emphasis on supporting users' physical and mental well-being through its products and services, the app could provide a seamless and integrated solution for users to monitor their daily activities and reflect on their overall health and lifestyle, if it is eventually released.

 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout