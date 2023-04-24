Apple is said to be developing a new iPhone app designed for physical and mental health tracking, which will enable users to document their daily activities and behaviors. Reports suggest that the app will also include a journaling feature, signaling Apple's continued efforts to expand its reach in the health and wellness space.

According to The Wall Street Journal, there is an upcoming app that has not been officially announced yet. The app is reported to have a personalization feature that will provide users with potential topics to write about, such as their workouts. Additionally, it will offer an "All Day People Discovery" feature that can detect when a user is physically close to other people. The information was obtained by the WSJ from documents they reviewed.

Apple's upcoming journaling app is expected to gather a larger amount of user data, including text messages and phone calls, which sets it apart from existing third-party journaling apps. Despite this, the company is said to be focusing on privacy and security by ensuring that the analysis of the user's day will take place on their device itself. Moreover, the app will only retain journaling suggestions for four weeks before removing them from the system.

The release date for Apple's upcoming journaling app remains unknown, but it is speculated that it may be announced during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, which is also when a preview of iOS 17 is expected. The documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal did not disclose whether the app will be offered for a fee. When approached for comment, an Apple spokesperson declined to provide additional information.

According to MacRumors, Apple's upcoming journaling app is seen as part of the company's ongoing efforts to prioritize health and wellness. With an increasing emphasis on supporting users' physical and mental well-being through its products and services, the app could provide a seamless and integrated solution for users to monitor their daily activities and reflect on their overall health and lifestyle, if it is eventually released.