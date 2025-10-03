Not WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram, only Zoho's Arattai gives users this unique feature in 2025 — Check details here

Zoho Corp's Arattai messaging app, which is being touted as India's answer to Meta's WhatsApp, has got most global messaging apps beat with this one feature it provides. What is it? An official app for download on Android TV.
There has been a growing consciousness about the need of Indian companies to build software for the home masses that can take over the role played by global tech giants for years. Zoho has a long history of competing with the global giants with its business solutions but the company's new app Arattai has made quite a wave on social media with netizens terming it as the ‘WhatsApp killer’.
Till date, no other messaging app, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, WeChat, Line or KakaoTalk offer official Android TV download for their apps. Users have to make do with temporary solutions or ‘jugaad’ techniques to access their messages on TV.
However, Arattai gives users an official, dedicated app for Android TV that is available for download via PlayStore.
In the battle for dominance against WhatsApp, Arattai's multi-device support (Linux, macOS and Windows), and availability on Android TV gives it a unique edge in terms of versatility.
Arattai, the homegrown messaging app built by Chennai-based Zoho Corporation, is experiencing a meteoric rise, positioning itself as India’s strongest challenger to WhatsApp. Here are some other features where it trumps WhatsApp:
