Arunachal MLA writes letter to PM calling for ban on upcoming PUBG alternative

Krafton had also said that it would invest $100 million in India, to set up a team in Bangalore and invest in the country’s e-sports ecosystem. To this, Ering says that “almost all" of Krafton’s Indian employees, including its senior management team, are former Tencent employees, who the company hired in December last year. “Moreover, as on May 20, the Google Playstore app package itself has pubg.imobile in its url for the pre-registration of Battleground game," the letter states.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}