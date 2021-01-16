As Facebook loses traction, Instagram gains new users in small towns and cities

Among social media sites, Instagram saw the biggest rise in active users. The share of those who visit the site regularly rose 10 percentage points over the past two years to 72%, driven largely by Instagram users from Tier-3 cities and towns. The photo-sharing platform is gaining traction among older generations. 54% pre-millennials are now active on Instagram compared to 36% in 2018. The proportion of active Instagram users among older millennials (aged 31 to 39) also rose 9 percentage points to 68% over the same period. There was hardly any change in the proportion of active users among younger millennials and post-millennials, who remain the dominant users on the site.