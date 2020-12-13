Average time spent on smartphone up 25% to 6.9 hrs amid pandemic: Report

About 74 per cent respondents said periodically switching off mobile phone usage can actually help them spend more time with family, and 70 per cent agreed that their mobile phone usage is adversely impacting their relationships with people, especially near and dear ones. "However, there is a clear gap between realising one should switch off their phones and actually turning the device off. As a brand, vivo India aims to sensitise people about the benefits of 'responsible use' of smartphones through the second edition of this study," Marya said.