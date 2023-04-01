Bard to switch up to powerful language model, confirms Google's Sundar Pichai2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 07:08 PM IST
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned that Bard will switch over to a larger PaLM model from the present LaMDA model in order to amp up its productivity.
As the battle of the AIs continue between Microsoft backed Open AI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, Sundar Pichai has informed that the tech giant's ChatGPT contemporary will switch over to more powerful language model. This will be done in order to cope with the growing populism of generative AI as the future of technology and existence.
