Battlegrounds Mobile India will see the end of Royal Pass and Ranking Season 19 and the opening of a new season later this month. Krafton has released the schedule on its official website with changes in the Ranking pattern and Royal Pass rules that will come into effect from Season 20.

South Korean game developer Krafton, which owns the PC and console versions of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, released Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this month. The game began with Royal Pass and Ranking Season 19. Krafton has now said that this seasons will end on July 14 and certain changes will be introduced to Royal Pass and Ranking.

Krafton said that Season 19 will come to a close in the early hours of July 14, and the ranking for Season 20 will start a couple of hours later. From Season 20, Battlegrounds Mobile India will follow a cycle, where three seasons will be combined as a cycle. Players can win additional rewards by consecutively achieving a specific tier within a cycle.

Seasons in the the first cycle, beginning with Season 20, will be marked C1S1, C1S2 and C1S3. After the first cycle ends and the second cycle begins, seasons will be named C2S1, C2S2, C2S3, and so on.

From Season 20, Royal Pass will run on monthly basis. This means that Battlegrounds Mobile India will get a new Royal Pass every month, instead of a single Royal Pass continuing for two months. Numbering of seasons with Royal Pass will be changed from S1, S2, etc., to M1, M2, and so on.

Season 19 will end at 5:29 AM on July 14, instead of the earlier announced July 17. Krafton had conducted a patch on July 7 to apply the changes in ranking system. The ranking and Royal Pass for Season 20 will begin from 7:30 AM on July 14.

Krafton has warned players that Battlegrounds Mobile India Royal Pass is a seasonal item that can only be used until the end of the corresponding season. It cannot be used after the season ends, and needs re-purchase when a new season is opens. When Royal Pass Season 19 ends, both the Royal Pass level and RP will be reset, it added.

The developer has asked players to claim all the Royal Pass Season 19 rewards before the end of the season. RP claimed with a purchase of a crate from end of Royal Pass Season 19 to before the opening of Season M1 will not be applied.

