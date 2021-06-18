Battlegrounds Mobile India , a new version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has been re-introduced in India. The company that owns the game, Krafton has introduced the game with a few changes that are specific to India. The original game was banned last year by the Indian govt due to its links with China.

Krafton had opened pre-registration of the game on 18 May and on 17 June announced the game open for beta testers. The company shared a link on it social media handles to invite interested beta testers. Interested players can still enter the beta testing program.

How to access the pre-release version of the game:

The link to get invited has been shared by the company via its official Twitter handle. The user can access it through their Android device.

The link will take the user to a new page where they can accept the invite to get early access of the game.

Once the user accepts the invite, they can log in to the game directly if they have it downloaded or head to the Play Store page to download it.

Once the download is complete, the user will be asked to log-in to the game either by using Facebook or Twitter. In order to restore, all store purchases and inventory from the PUBG Mobile version, the user should use the same log-in as the earlier game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will use maps similar to PUBG Mobile and most players will be familiar with the terrain.

