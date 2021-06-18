Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to get early access via Google Play Store1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 05:25 PM IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India, a new version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has been re-introduced in India. The company that owns the game, Krafton has introduced the game with a few changes that are specific to India. The original game was banned last year by the Indian govt due to its links with China.
Krafton had opened pre-registration of the game on 18 May and on 17 June announced the game open for beta testers. The company shared a link on it social media handles to invite interested beta testers. Interested players can still enter the beta testing program.
How to access the pre-release version of the game:
Battlegrounds Mobile India will use maps similar to PUBG Mobile and most players will be familiar with the terrain.
