Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to get early access via Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to get early access via Google Play Store1 min read . 05:25 PM IST
- Krafton had opened pre-registration of the game on 18 May and on 17 June announced the game open for beta testers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Battlegrounds Mobile India, a new version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has been re-introduced in India. The company that owns the game, Krafton has introduced the game with a few changes that are specific to India. The original game was banned last year by the Indian govt due to its links with China.
Battlegrounds Mobile India, a new version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has been re-introduced in India. The company that owns the game, Krafton has introduced the game with a few changes that are specific to India. The original game was banned last year by the Indian govt due to its links with China.
Krafton had opened pre-registration of the game on 18 May and on 17 June announced the game open for beta testers. The company shared a link on it social media handles to invite interested beta testers. Interested players can still enter the beta testing program.
Krafton had opened pre-registration of the game on 18 May and on 17 June announced the game open for beta testers. The company shared a link on it social media handles to invite interested beta testers. Interested players can still enter the beta testing program.
How to access the pre-release version of the game:
Battlegrounds Mobile India will use maps similar to PUBG Mobile and most players will be familiar with the terrain.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!