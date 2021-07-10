Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched for Android users in India on July 2, after months of wait. Krafton, the developer behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, released the battle royale title as an India-specific replacement for PUBG Mobile after it was banned in the country. The release met with enthusiastic response from fans of the game, who have been eagerly waiting for this, garnering millions of download on Google's Play Store in a matter of days. However, there are some who are still unable to join the party. Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be launched on Apple's iOS, keeping iPhone users in India out of the game.

For the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS, Krafton is yet to announce, or even tease (as it did before the early access version of the game), a date. Fans are left guessing when will the popular smartphone shooter be made available on iOS.

However, there is no doubt that Krafton does plan to bring the game to iOS. Among the FAQs on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website is a question that reads: "Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS version?"

In response to this, the game developer has said that it will keep the fans informed on further developments. "New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

So far, all updates on social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India have been restricted to the Android version. Krafton had extensively advertised the rollout of the game on dedicated social media handles. It is very likely the same might happen before the iOS launch.

We might even see an early access version on App Store for pre-registered users as it happened for Android users.

Krafton also released the schedule for end of Royal Pass and ranking in Season 19 and the beginning of Season 20 of Battlegrounds Mobile India. It also listed the changes in Royal Pass and ranking systems that will be introduced with the next season.

