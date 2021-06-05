Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton teases this popular PUBG Mobile vehicle

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The anticipation over Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile, is growing by the day. While the final launch date has not been revealed yet, pre-registrations for the mobile battle royale game are on. With the rising hype, developer Krafton has been teasing various features of the game. In a recent video, the company showed a popular vehicle from the original game.

The caption read: "Keep your seatbelts fastened! The vehicle advantage is all you need for ruling the Battlegrounds! UAZ holds a special place in our hearts and we cannot wait to drive around in the Battlegrounds!"

UAZ is a Jeep-like off-road SUV that comes in two different configurations, one with a covered top and another without. It seats four players, or a full squad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Erangel is the first map PUBG had released. Interestingly, it is spelled as 'Erangel' and not 'Erangle', as seen in a previous teaser.

PUBG Mobile was banned by Indian government last year in September along with 117 other Chinese apps over security concerns. Korean game developer Krafton, which brought the PC and console versions of the game, had taken over the reigns of the game from Chinese firm Tencent and come up with Battlegrounds Mobile India to reintroduce its mobile battle royale game in the country.

Speculations are rife that Krafton may launch the game on June 18, exactly a month from when it went on pre-registration. The company has not confirmed this yet.

