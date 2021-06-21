Battlegrounds Mobile India recently announced early access to their game. Within a span of two days, the game managed to achieve 5 million downloads. However, clouds of a ban are still looming on the game after a recent investigation and multiple user reports suggest that the game might be sending data to Chinese servers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was found sending data of Android users to servers in China, including servers owned by Tencent and even the Chinese state government. IGN India reported that numerous users have claimed that their data is being sent to servers in China. Additionally, IGN also investigated the matter by installing a data packet sniffer app on their Android phone.

The data sniffer packet application was used during a BMI game and it was found that data sent and received by the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK are being routed from China Mobile Communications servers in Beijing, the Tencent-run Proxima Beta in Hong Kong, as well as Microsoft Azure servers located in the US, Mumbai, and Moscow.

The report suggests that BMI pings a Tencent server right at the start of the game. The investigation also revealed that one of the servers that were logged during the game was run by China Mobile Communications Corporation, a Chinese state-owned company. The China Mobile Communications Corporation server is located in Beijing, China.

