Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMI) early access has attracted a lot of players. Despite the game being in the testing phase, it has registered over 5 million downloads. Krafton, the South Korean brand that owns BMI introduced a number of changes in both gameplay and even back end operations of the title in order to avoid any further controversy.

Changes in gameplay

Prior to PUBG Mobile’s ban, a recurring complaint by parents and guardians was that the game had a negative impact on players due to the portrayal of violence. While the battle royale game is still the same in essence, BMI has made tweaks to terminology and visuals as well.

One of the most noticeable changes will be the colour projected when a player is hit. Earlier, the default colour was red which symbolized blood splatter. Now, BMI has used green colour and it also shows feathers instead of splatter-like animation. The new version also has changed the term “kills" to “finishes" in order to denote the number of players you’ve been able to defeat.

Gameplay management system

PUBG Mobile limited hours spent on the game but with BMI, the game will provide more frequent reminders to the gamer to limit screen time and even correct the posture. At the beginning of the game, a voice-over reminds users that it is a virtual world.

Server settings

The default server set for most BMI gamers will continue to be India. However, the players will have to choose different servers from the settings page. Selecting servers helps players achieve a more lag-free gameplay experience.

Overall gaming experience

The gaming experience broadly remains similar to Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, Indian players will not be able to partake in global e-sports events of PUBG Mobile. The game also prompts users to confirm their geographical location while setting up an account. Ahead of the final release, Krafton may introduce more changes to the game.

