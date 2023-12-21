Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is commemorating the chilly month of December with the new “Frozen Kingdom" update. The theme offers players new abilities, in-game rewards and special crates.

A major area of attraction for BGMI gamers is the return of M416 and AKM Glacier skins which can redeemed through a special winter crate. BGMI users will have to spend 60 unknown cash (UC) to open the winter crate once or 540 UC to open the crate ten times. However, do note that getting the M416 and AKM glacier skins may be a hard job and could take multiple attempts to get the desired skins. Moreover, these skis are in basic form and adding unique animations for kill feeds, hit boxes and loot boxes will require additional UC.

Other items in the winter crate include Frigid Beast Set and Cover, Iceberg Arcade QBZ Skin, Bony Totem Backpack, Mini Cyclops Ornament, Mega Yeti Parachute, Iceberg Arcade QBZ Skin and much more. However, BGMI users must note that the exciting Froze Kingdom themed rewards are only available with the winter crate which is available from December 16 to January 25, allowing users a chance to get their favourite items in that time frame.

How to get winter-themed rewards in BGMI?

1) Open BGMI on your device

2) Navigate to the upper right corner of your screen and click on ‘Crates’

3) Open the crate once by paying 60 UC or open it ten times for 540 UC

4) Choose the reward you receive while opening the winter crate

5) Users are guaranteed an AKM Glacier skin on 150th Winter crate opening.

