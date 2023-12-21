BGMI now offers M416 and AKM Glacier skins with Frozen Kindom update. Here's how you can get them
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) introduces the new 'Frozen Kingdom' update, offering players new abilities, in-game rewards, and special crates. Users can redeem the M416 and AKM Glacier skins through a special winter crate, along with other winter-themed rewards.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is commemorating the chilly month of December with the new “Frozen Kingdom" update. The theme offers players new abilities, in-game rewards and special crates.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message