BitBuddy launches Bitcoin explorer- a web tool to access all Bitcoin statistics

BitBuddy, a Bitcoin marketplace has announced the launch of ‘Bitcoin Explorer’ -- an open-source web tool that allows users to gather information about blocks, addresses, and transactions on ‘Bitcoin blockchain.’

The users can access every record of Bitcoin from explorer, including the real-time Bitcoin statistics, mining difficulty rate, and Bitcoin transfer hash. This unique interface can also be used to track and understand all insights of the Bitcoin blockchain. Additionally, it also provides the transaction status done via Bitcoin, a crypto asset.

“Aiming to educate the common science of Bitcoin, the explorer will provide a unique experience to each user," said Mr. Ashish Agarwal, CEO, BitBuddy.

Using the explorer, one can check if the transaction was initiated when someone sends Bitcoin from another exchange or wallet to the users’ address. This unique task provides more genuineness to the task. Also, users can check the current status of these transactions. It also enables users to see Bitcoin data charts, stats, and market information.

Users can search for detailed information on specific bitcoin, view the balance of a wallet address, monitor market prices, and watch real-time network transactions.

“Bitcoin Explorer itself is like a universe of strong logic, huge data, and smart contracts. It proves how the trust should be made in this world. Bharat ka Apna Bitcoin Explorer is a matter of pride," adds Agarwal.

BitBuddy allows sellers and buyers to sell and buy directly on its platform. As an exclusive to bitcoins, it emphasizes more at providing one of the best values and capacity in the market.

Bitcoin is a public blockchain, and records are saved on various computer systems across the globe.

