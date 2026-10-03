Bitchat removed from India Apple store: Why Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's app has been taken down?

The offline messaging app Bitchat is no longer available on the Indian Apple Store. Apple removed the application, which is associated with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

The decision to take the app down came from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Advertisement

Jack Dorsey responds to Bitchat's removal from India Taking to X, on Saturday, Jack Dorsey posted a screenshot of a notice from Apple on the issue. Sharing a brief reaction, he just said that “government of India officially removes bitchat from the App Store.”

Advertisement

Why it has been removed Going by the same notice issued by Apple, MeitY demanded the application be taken down under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The tech company informed that the application would be removed for India as the content was considered "illegal in India". The company added that it did not comply with its App Review Guidelines.

The notice did not specify if any particular content was considered illegal, nor did it mention anything further flagged by MeitY. Apple urged the developer to contact the ministry for further information on the matter.

About Bitchat and its function Bitchat offers an offline messaging system. Users could use it to communicate without cellular networks, Wi-Fi, phone numbers or a central messaging server.

Advertisement

The app worked on a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh network. It enabled users who are within Bluetooth range to communicate directly using their phones. These messages can further be relayed from one nearby device to another, almost like creating a chain or “mesh” which could extend communication beyond the normal range of the Bluetooth connection.

The application is particularly notable as it doesn't require internet connectivity for its offline mode. It also supports encrypted private messaging and does not require conventional user accounts or phone-number registration.

Why Cyber Police wanted restrictions The app had previously gained regulatory attention in India. In July, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) issued a notice seeking restrictions on Bitchat's GitHub repositories. The notice cited concerns that its architecture could make lawful interception and attribution more difficult and allow communication to continue during internet shutdowns, as per ANI.

Advertisement

Where is it available now? While Bitchat is no longer accessible in India, it is available in other regions approved by the developer. The company also said that the TestFlight version of the app would no longer function for testing in India.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.