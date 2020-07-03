BoxEngage.com: Indian-alternative of Tiktok goes viral

Boxengage.com, which was launched as a better Indian-alternative of Tiktok during the lockdown, made by Indian entrepreneurs for India has gone viral - with erstwhile TikTok influencers joining boxengage.com overnight. Also, boxengage.com has seen a massive 10X surge in active-user mark within 24 hours!

Boxengage.com, is specially designed for the requirement of Indian customers wherein both the content creator and visitors can do much more than simply follow or comment on their influencer. Via Boxengage.com, any kind of content creator across all categories can connect with their followers via multiple ways, such as live streaming, posting videos, or even holding private sessions with their celebs or influencers and this engagement-based platform is making users stick much more on the platform.

Boxengage.com, has been co-founded by Indian entrepreneurs - namely, Mr. Varun Bajaj, Ms. Shivaarti Bajaj, Mr. Vikas Jain (leading technology), Mr. Ankur Saxena (leading business operations).

Mr. Varun Bajaj, Co-Founder of Boxengage.com, who is an experienced Indian digital entrepreneur, stated on the virality of BoxEngage, “Banning these Chinese apps, especially Tiktok is a great step as apart from major data-privacy issues due to a Chinese origin, there was a huge debate around the limited social message of TikTok as a digital product, as the product was made keeping the Chinese mindset in mind."

"Having said that, we would want to thank the Indian customers and Indian influencers, who have given such a positive response on BoxEngage.com. Our feedback has shown, Boxengage.com is winning over the Chinese-counterpart considering it has been Made in India keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian users. Therefore, Indian-customers virality has evidenced that they have loved Boxengage.com having much-more advanced engagement use-cases, he added"

Currently, boxengage.com, in order to address all privacy concerns, is a website only, and would shortly launch its mobile app.

Furthermore, content creators/influencers are able to monetize being on boxengage.com directly, which is a further incentive for them to join boxengage.com.

Boxengage.com is incubated by Frontier Tech Impact Venture Builder Fund (FTI Venture Builder), which is India’s 1st venture builder fund completed backed by Indian money, and therefore, we would want to go with an investor extremely carefully based on the above criteria."

On BoxEngage.com, the Indian alternative of Tiktok is being liked more because in addition to merely following or commenting on your influencers videos, the platform is engaging at multiple levels, and therefore, customers are loving the same, such as, the following:

On boxengage.com, visitors are also able to discover and book all kinds of unique digital live experiences free of costs - from live happiness experiences, to live adventure experiences, live cooking experiences and any other kind of digital experiences one could imagine. Furthermore, BoxEagage.com has already successfully onboarded top influencers like Top Olympian Mohit Nagpal, and various other top experience curators such as Canvas Comedy Club to provide these digital experiences.

Additionally, BoxEngage.com is also catering to Indian-users specific-requirements to have the ability to discover and book all kinds of unique digital live services - from all kinds of live mental health advisory services, live medical advisory services, live fitness training and skill-set acquisition services & much more! Already top service providers like Ms. Divya Sharma (leading physiotherapist), and top dieticians and health consultants, and various other top service providers have partnered with Box Engage to deliver live services.

On BoxEngage.com, one can book both public and private unique live experiences and services - such as, do you want to have a live streaming yoga experience/class (simply box engage), metal fitness experiences, comedy experiences, etc.

