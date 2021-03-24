CCI orders probe into WhatsApp’s privacy policy

The regulator noted that it was reported in media that WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy and terms of service force users to accept the terms. It said that WhatsApp’s notification to users suggested that to be able to use the services of the platform from 8 February onwards, users will have to mandatorily accept the new terms and policy in their entirety including sharing of their data across all information categories with other Facebook Companies. Unlike previous privacy policy versions of August 2016 and December 2019, every WhatsApp user has to mandatorily agree to such data sharing with Facebook, CCI noted.

