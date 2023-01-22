OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has created ripples through the academic industry, though the creative industry as several people while, playing with the chatbot have created, published and sold books within a weekend, a task that requires months if not years of creative brainstorming.
This has created a cause for concern amid academics and educators, who feel that students will use this chatbot to complete assignments, instead of using their own ‘brains’.
As ironic as the situation stands, wherein a human created chatbot ‘still in its infancy’ now threatens human creativity, a latest incidence has jolted academics even more.
A professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, heeding to his curiosity of what such a chatbot means for the prestigious school's business courses found out that the chatbot can easily successfully complete examinations on a typical MBA core course, Operations Management.
Professor Christian Terwiesch released a paper this week, according to Fortune, which maps ChatGPT's performance on the Operations Management paper. According to Terwiesch, the chatbot "does an amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies."
Terwiesch further said that the chatbot had its fair share of shortcomings wherein the AI bot failed to answer “more advanced process analysis questions."
The professor also noted that ChatGPT “would have received a B to B- grade on the exam."