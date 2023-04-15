ChatGPT, the AI chatbot based on the GPT-3.5 architecture, has broken records by achieving the fastest-growing userbase, with over 25 million daily users as per the latest data. Despite its exceptional popularity, ChatGPT does not have an official app, and users can only access it from the OpenAI website. However, the app stores are filled with unofficial apps, but not all are trustworthy.

To help users maximize productivity, we have compiled a list of the quickest ways to access ChatGPT on your smartphone.

Hey GPT

Hey GPT, a recently launched tool, has quickly become one of the most efficient ways to interact with ChatGPT on iPhones and iPads. It works as a shortcut that replaces Siri with ChatGPT, allowing users to get help with tasks like writing emails, suggesting recipes, and explaining complex topics using simple prompts of just a few words. What sets Hey GPT apart from other ChatGPT tools is that it responds in Siri's voice, providing a familiar and seamless experience. Although not as fast as Apple's voice assistant, Hey GPT can perform a wider range of tasks.

To activate Hey GPT, users need to install the extension link, enter their OpenAI API key, and add the shortcut to their home screen. Once set up, Hey GPT can be used immediately.

BuddyGPT

WhatsApp is likely the most frequently used app on your phone if you're a user. To integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp, go to this link. BuddyGPT is a service that lets you utilize ChatGPT on both Telegram and WhatsApp.

Upon clicking the link, you will be directed to the chat interface on the messaging app. Choose English as your language and start chatting with ChatGPT, who will seem like a friend on WhatsApp. However, it is worth noting that BuddyGPT only provides 15 free messages per month before asking users to upgrade to the premium tier.

Microsoft Start

Microsoft Start is an all-in-one search app that offers multiple utilities and is now powered by the new Bing AI, which is based on GPT-4. It is the closest you can get to an official ChatGPT app.

After downloading it on your Android or Apple device, simply tap on the Bing logo located at the center of the bottom toolbar to start chatting with GPT-4. You can choose from three conversational styles - Creative, Balanced, and Precise - depending on your requirements. Additionally, Bing can provide up-to-date information on current events since it has internet access, unlike ChatGPT. This feature is a useful added perk for users.

SwiftKey

The SwiftKey keyboard is the most convenient way to access ChatGPT (GPT-4) on your smartphone, as it enables you to summon the AI chatbot from any app. You can download it from both the Play Store and App Store.

After downloading the app, open it and set SwiftKey as your default input method. Then, launch any chat, note-taking, or email app and activate the keyboard. On the top-right of the keyboard, you'll find the Bing logo. Tap it, and switch to Chat mode to start conversing with GPT-4.

According to Microsoft, the Bing AI integration on SwiftKey can also be helpful "if everyone in the chat is making jokes, and you need a witty pun, or if you are new to the area and are texting new friends to suggest a good local restaurant."