ChatGPT based apps shortcut apps to help you boost productivity

Hey GPT

Hey GPT, a recently launched tool, has quickly become one of the most efficient ways to interact with ChatGPT on iPhones and iPads. It works as a shortcut that replaces Siri with ChatGPT, allowing users to get help with tasks like writing emails, suggesting recipes, and explaining complex topics using simple prompts of just a few words. What sets Hey GPT apart from other ChatGPT tools is that it responds in Siri's voice, providing a familiar and seamless experience. Although not as fast as Apple's voice assistant, Hey GPT can perform a wider range of tasks.