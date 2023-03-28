ChatGPT bug leaked payment data, conversation titles of users, confirms OpenAI2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 06:29 PM IST
OpenAI said that the history bug of ChatGPT was responsible for the payment data leak. The company took ChatGPT offline and have now fixed the bug.
OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT was recently made open to internet access, wherein it can now get restaurant recommendation based on every individual's custom choices, book tables at the same restaurant, book travel or even order groceries for a user.
