ChatGPT, Claude, Grok experience outages, users report errors | Here's what happened

Several users across the globe have reported issues accessing and using major generative AI platforms, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector. The website includes OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and XAI’s Grok
According to data from Downdetector, reports of outages began surging in the evening (IST), with users flagging issues ranging from total website inaccessibility to internal server errors when attempting to generate AI responses.
More than 2,800 people reported issues with ChatGPT at around 8:23 p.m, about 170 reports involving Claude, and over 70 reports concerning Grok were also recorded in India alone, Downdetector said.
The complaints were even higher in the United States around the same time. More than 35,000 reports were issued concerning ChatGPT, over 1,400 reports involved Claude and more than 1,200 reports were about Grok
For OpenAI, the tracking site showed a sharp spike in reports, with users noting that both ChatGPT web interface and mobile application were unresponsive. Similar patterns were observed for Google Gemini and Claude AI, where users encountered Gateway Timeout messages and failed prompts.
OpenAI said on its website that there are “elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex” and that it is “investigating the issue for listed services”.
Claude, meanwhile, said that they have “identified the cause of elevated errors on requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5” and “are working on a fix”.
The company later said that currently “Opus 4.8 and Opus 5” are not functioning, while “the rest of the models have recovered to baseline error rate”.
Grok said that it “is experiencing issues” and is working on restoring service as quickly as possible
(This is developing news)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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