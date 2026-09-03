ChatGPT, Claude, Grok experience outages, users report errors | Here's what happened

Several users across the globe have reported issues accessing and using major generative AI platforms, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector. The website includes OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and XAI’s Grok
According to data from Downdetector, reports of outages began surging in the evening (IST), with users flagging issues ranging from total website inaccessibility to internal server errors when attempting to generate AI responses.
More than 2,800 people reported issues with ChatGPT at around 8:23 p.m, about 170 reports involving Claude, and over 70 reports concerning Grok were also recorded in India alone, Downdetector said.
The complaints were even higher in the United States around the same time. More than 35,000 reports were issued concerning ChatGPT, over 1,400 reports involved Claude and more than 1,200 reports were about Grok
For OpenAI, the tracking site showed a sharp spike in reports, with users noting that both ChatGPT web interface and mobile application were unresponsive. Similar patterns were observed for Google Gemini and Claude AI, where users encountered Gateway Timeout messages and failed prompts.
OpenAI said on its website that there are “elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex” and that it is “investigating the issue for listed services”.
Claude, meanwhile, said that they have “identified the cause of elevated errors on requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5” and “are working on a fix”.
The company later said that currently “Opus 4.8 and Opus 5” are not functioning, while “the rest of the models have recovered to baseline error rate”.
Grok said that it “is experiencing issues” and is working on restoring service as quickly as possible
(This is developing news)