ChatGPT is now connected to web. Restaurant booking or grocery buying, check list of things AI can do3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:45 PM IST
The update on the chatbot connects the AI tool to real-time info from the web. A subtle yet the most powerful update on ChatGPT's personal Assistant Resume.
ChatGPT now has access to the internet, and that means the OpenAI's chatbot and by far the most talked about invention now has access to a plethora of possibilities. From looking up your dinner menu to ordering the missing ingredients, from recommending a restaurant based on your choices to booking a table in the best option available, ChatGPT can now do anything, well almost anything!
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×