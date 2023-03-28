ChatGPT now has access to the internet, and that means the OpenAI's chatbot and by far the most talked about invention now has access to a plethora of possibilities. From looking up your dinner menu to ordering the missing ingredients, from recommending a restaurant based on your choices to booking a table in the best option available, ChatGPT can now do anything, well almost anything!

If your need an Alfred Pennyworth, you need not be Bruce Wayne. ChatGPT can make you a Batman, even without the riches of Wayne Industries!

The update on the chatbot connects the AI tool to real-time info from the web. A subtle yet the most powerful update on ChatGPT's personal Assistant Resume.

What is the difference?

Earlier ChatGPT could only access information that had been previously fed into the Artificial Intelligence tool by the creators. However, connecting it to the internet, now allows the AI tool to access a profusion of knowledge tanks like research articles, news articles et al.

Now the chatbot will have access to the latest tea circulating online!

How does this update look like?

The web browser plugin will use the Bing Search API to retrieve content. Further, it will also throw up links to websites ChatGPT has visited to create its responses and will also cite sources.

ChatGPT could find a recipe by browsing the web and add its ingredients to Instacart.

The bot will also offer citations in terms of factual information.

Who can access this ChatGPT update?

The new functionality is only available for select users at the moment, but once OpenAI works out any v1 issues, it’s planning a wider rollout. OpenAI has said that it will give access to a small set of developers and subscribers with its premium ChatGPT Plus plan and will roll out large-scale and API access later.

"We’re also beginning to roll out the ability for developers to create their own plugins for ChatGPT," OpenAI mentioned in its official blog.

List of activities ChatGPT with browser access can do:

OpenAI, the US-based AI powerhouse, has endowed its viral chatbot with the ability to browse the internet. Several early collaborators with OpenAI will make possible booking restaurants, travel, or buying groceries, and doing complex maths problems.

These collaborators include- FiscalNote, Instacart, Klarna, Milo, Kayak, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Zapier, among others.

Restaurant booking

The OpenTable plugin lets ChatGPT browse restaurants for available bookings, and lets users find the most suitable restaurants.

Shopping

The Instacart plugin will let users place orders from local stores using the AI chatbot. The chatbot will also be able to look up ingredients of a afavoured recipe and directly order from the same.

Enhance productivity

With Slack and Zapier, users will be able to connect with applications such as Google Sheets, Gmail, and Trello.

Interpreting Codes

This is an experimental plugin that uses Python and can handle uploads and downloads. It is also useful in solving quantitative and qualitative mathematical problems. It can convert file formats and can come in handy with data analysis and visualisation.