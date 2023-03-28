ChatGPT now has access to the internet, and that means the OpenAI's chatbot and by far the most talked about invention now has access to a plethora of possibilities. From looking up your dinner menu to ordering the missing ingredients, from recommending a restaurant based on your choices to booking a table in the best option available, ChatGPT can now do anything, well almost anything!
If your need an Alfred Pennyworth, you need not be Bruce Wayne. ChatGPT can make you a Batman, even without the riches of Wayne Industries!
The update on the chatbot connects the AI tool to real-time info from the web. A subtle yet the most powerful update on ChatGPT's personal Assistant Resume.
What is the difference?
Earlier ChatGPT could only access information that had been previously fed into the Artificial Intelligence tool by the creators. However, connecting it to the internet, now allows the AI tool to access a profusion of knowledge tanks like research articles, news articles et al.
Now the chatbot will have access to the latest tea circulating online!
How does this update look like?
The web browser plugin will use the Bing Search API to retrieve content. Further, it will also throw up links to websites ChatGPT has visited to create its responses and will also cite sources.
ChatGPT could find a recipe by browsing the web and add its ingredients to Instacart.
The bot will also offer citations in terms of factual information.