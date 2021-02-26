Chennai municipal body to use WhatsApp to address grievances

With this WhatsApp Communication system integration, GCC aims to facilitate prompt and effective communication between the administration and the public. This WhatsApp-based automatic grievance registration system will also make it possible for citizens to track the progress of registered grievances in real-time. It will also pave the way for the flow of information on important announcements, updates, periodic events, helplines, etc. At an appropriate time, the service will also include critical information on vaccine rollout modalities in Chennai for beneficiaries.