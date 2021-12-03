Chingari inks deal with new music label Snow Records

NEW DELHI: Homegrown short video app Chingari has announced a partnership with Snow Records, an independent newly launched music label. The association will mark the promotion of all the new albums that will be released by Snow Records on the Chingari app.

The association began by promoting the label’s latest song this November through a contest and activities with influencers on Chingari.

Snow Records is owned by Hashtag Dream Entertainment headed by Sanjog Tiwari, an integrated brand management and digital promotions company. It focuses on new talent and independent musicians.

“We believe in extending our support to and promoting upcoming artists, creators, brands and labels that have the capability of soaring high, when given the right opportunity. Snow Records has great potential and talent associated with them, and we are very excited to have them on board with us," Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari said in a statement.

Atmika Tiwari and TJ Bainsla, directors, Snow Records, said the company aims to create content that will help conserve the real traditional music of the country which is fading with each passing day.

Mint had earlier reported that homegrown short-video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, and Moj are making the most of the void created by the ban on TikTok, helping small-town users with bigger opportunities and greater recognition. They are partnering with video streaming platforms, movie and music labels to generate content for users to engage with and perform on. Chingari has also tied up with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short-video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform besides Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page.

This April, the short video platform had announced actor Salman Khan as global brand ambassador and investor. The Tech4Billion Media Pvt Ltd-owned app had raised over $1.4 million from its blue-chip backers in India and globally by December 2020, including investment groups like Angel list, iSeed, Village Global, Blume Founders Fund, Jasminder Singh Gulati and others. It had also closed a fresh round of funding of $13 million led by OnMobile, a mobile entertainment company.

