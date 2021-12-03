Chingari inks deal with new music label Snow Records

Mint had earlier reported that homegrown short-video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, and Moj are making the most of the void created by the ban on TikTok, helping small-town users with bigger opportunities and greater recognition. They are partnering with video streaming platforms, movie and music labels to generate content for users to engage with and perform on. Chingari has also tied up with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short-video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform besides Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page.

