Cloud-based tech company launches crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs

Annil Chandel and Tim Lloyd, co-founders of Wurkr, the cloud-based solution that simulates a physical office with ‘always on’ video technology, have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs. The campaign, which runs until the first week of Jan 2021 aims to generate investment into the global launch of Wurkr.

According to a statement released by the company, work from home concept has grown by 400% in the last decade, demonstrating the growing need to embrace a new way of working. The future of the workplace is undergoing a fundamental shift and digital technology is at its core.

The release claims that 2020 has seen some seismic shifts in how the work-from-home business model can be embraced and streamlined to meet the needs of the workforce, not only from a performance perspective, but also in supporting workers in creating a work-life-balance that seemed impossible to achieve when based in an office, or single place of work.

Wurkr was created in 2018 as a solution to bridge the gap between working from anywhere and working from an office. To support organisations in providing a solution by streamlining their own operational systems and processes.

Wurkr is the brainchild of Annil Chandel and Tim Lloyd who identified the need for a cloud-based software system that not only supported the needs of a business, but its workforce too.

“We know that the work from home, or work from anywhere concept isn’t new, but only a small percentage of early adopters have embraced all that it can offer, in terms of productivity and supporting the mental and physical wellbeing of the workforce," said Annil.

“The figures demonstrate that it’s been gaining traction and momentum in recent years, but it’s important to factor in the negative aspects that working from anywhere brings; feelings of isolation and loneliness, the inability to connect and communicate with colleagues, and then of course the misinterpretation of the written word," he added.

It’s estimated that post-pandemic, up to 40% of companies will continue to have employees working from home or elsewhere. Therefore the need for solutions will continue to grow.

Since its inception in 2018, the team at Wurkr has been dedicated to supporting the way in which organisations work. More than 60,000 subscribers and 1,500 organisations have chosen Wurkr, with a 1,000% increase in subscribers since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

