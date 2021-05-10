Clubhouse comes to Android; will remain invite only

The app will continue with its invite only model, meaning users can only join the platform on Android if they are invited by someone who is already on Clubhouse. “As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them," the blog post said. Users outside the US can pre-register for the app through the Google Play Store right now.

