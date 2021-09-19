Audio-based social media platform Clubhouse appears to be working on a new way to invite people to audio rooms in its app. The new feature, monickered ‘Waves’ seems to be targeting the more casual, user-to-user interactions rather than the creator-oriented live shows that the app is known for.

Screenshots shared by researcher Jane Manchum Wong, the new feature will let you ‘wave’ at friends with a button identical to the hand in Clubhouse's logo, used to invite friends to chat. Should they choose to reply, they will be automatically added to an audio room where the conversation can carry on.

Clubhouse is working on Waves,



so that you can slowly form a room with your friends when they all are ready instead of having them to chat with you right away



(hi clubhouse ;) i love this idea btw) pic.twitter.com/OrODAC5GmI — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 17, 2021

While Clubhouse is yet to officially confirm the feature, it seems likely that the feature is intended for Clubhouse's social rooms, one of audio rooms Clubhouse offers.

In July, Clubhouse removed its waitlist arrangement for joining and has added new features like spatial audio support in the recent past.

Driven by the profitability of content creators or an early business strategy, but Clubhouse has been more focused on the professional uses of its app, for example launching a pilot program for new shows, than its use as just another way to meet and interact with people online.

This has also sparked competition all over the place, from Twitter Spaces to Stage Channels on Discord, but Waves seems like a nice step back to the casual uses of drop-in/drop-out live audio.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.