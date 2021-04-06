Audio-chat app Clubhouse said on Monday it will launch a monetization feature for its creators on the platform and that it will not receive any payment from it.

All users will be able to send payments through the platform, Clubhouse said. The payments feature will initially be available among a small test group, and then rolled out to other users in waves, the audio-based social network company said.

Here’s How It Works:

To send a payment in Clubhouse, just tap on the profile of a creator (who has the feature enabled) and tap "Send Money".

Enter the amount you would like to send them. The first time you do this, you’ll be asked to register a credit or debit card.

100% of the payment will go to the creator. The person sending the money will also be charged a small card processing fee, which will go directly to our payment processing partner, Stripe. Clubhouse will take nothing.

Invite only app

The San Francisco-app, which lets people gather in audio chatrooms to discuss different topics, requires newcomers to be invited by existing users before they can join.

