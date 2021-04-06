Clubhouse introduces payment feature for content creators. Here’s how it works

Sending money through the app will hold a minor card processing fee by digital payment firm Stripe, the audio-based social network company said.

Audio-chat app Clubhouse said on Monday it will launch a monetization feature for its creators on the platform and that it will not receive any payment from it.

Here’s How It Works:

To send a payment in Clubhouse, just tap on the profile of a creator (who has the feature enabled) and tap "Send Money".

Enter the amount you would like to send them. The first time you do this, you’ll be asked to register a credit or debit card.

100% of the payment will go to the creator. The person sending the money will also be charged a small card processing fee, which will go directly to our payment processing partner, Stripe. Clubhouse will take nothing.

The San Francisco-app, which lets people gather in audio chatrooms to discuss different topics, requires newcomers to be invited by existing users before they can join.

